Local students receive honors at Central Lakes College

BRAINERD -- The following local students were recently named to the honors list at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. Latasha MaKarrall of Laporte was named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.25 to 3.74, and Averie Tix was named to the president's list for achieving a GPA of 3.75 to 4.0, while they were enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Gilbertson named to president's list at LATI

WATERTOWN, SD. -- Joshua Gilbertson of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown S.D for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Marcotte graduates from DePaul University

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Katrina Marcotte, a Bemidji High School graduate, recently graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Masters of Art degree in Public Relations and Advertising from DePaul University in Chicago, Ill.

NDSU names area students to spring dean's list

FARGO, N.D. -- The following students were recently named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.50 or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Bemidji: Isaac Berg, Aidan Chadwick, Rose Dobie, Devin Elliott, Zoey Erickson, Caitlyn Fleahman, Michael Fogarty, Preston Gilmore, Rayni Gullette, Bobbi Montgomery, Ellah Olson, James Palmer, Melissa Perkins and Seth Perkins.

Laporte: Gabrielle Takkunen and Lacey Yepma.

Tenstrike: BryAnna Haluptzok.

Wilton: Kyle Bruers.

Sayer honored for scholastic achievement at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- Clark Sayer of Lake George was recently honored at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for scholastic achievement and received high honors.

Area students named to MSCTC spring honors list

FERGUS FALLS -- The following area students were recently named to the honors list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls. Darren Springer of Cass Lake and Kade Leeper of Guthrie were named to the dean's list for achieving a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99 and Sara Parthun of Solway was named to the president's list for achieving a GPA of 4.0, while they were enrolled in at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Local students graduate from UMC

CROOKSTON -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of Minnesota in Crookston. Philip Dreher of Bemidji graduated with a Bachelor of Manufacturing Management degree in Manufacturing Management. Whitney Weidenborner of Bemidji graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science and Wellness with Distinction. Xenia Hillman of Kelliher graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Natural Resources.