Local students receive Alworth Memorial Fund scholarships

BEMIDJI -- The following area students were recently selected from among 153 applicants to each receive $20,000, distributed over eight semesters, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.

Area recipients are: Jake Atencio, Jonah Fuhrman, Katelyn Hansen, William Hubert, Joseph Hudson, Madison Landowski, Isaac McNallan, Abigail Mueller, Aren Steever of Bemidji; Cale Mouser of Tenstrike; and Riley Gilge and Tayler Neft of Kelliher.

Since 1949, the Alworth Memorial Fund has distributed more than $52 million among over 5,000 motivated young people. The fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in 10 northern Minnesota counties. Students must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study.

Schussman named to dean's list at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Annah Schussman of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for achieving a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Area students named to UMN Crookston dean's list

CROOKSTON -- Ami Fineday of Bemidji, Xenia Hillman of Kelliher and Mya Conway of Laporte were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Crookston for maintaining a GPA of 3.66 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Schwartz graduates from Yale University

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Naomi Schwartz, 32, of Bemidji recently graduated from Yale University. She was awarded her Masters in Nursing to become an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, and board certified midwife.

Bemidji students named to dean's list at OHCC

BEMIDJI --David J. Blacksmith, Kristine Fleming, Lynn Kruse, Tanner Lewis, Magdalena Maixner and Claraline Opsal of the Bemidji area were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Local students awarded Catholic United Financial awards

BEMIDJI -- Catholic United Financial recently awarded scholarships to local students Andrew Dondelinger, Otto Grimm, Austyn Tobey and Mark Johanns of Bemidji, and Clay Olsen of Pinewood.