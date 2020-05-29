BEMIDJI --As temperatures breached 80 degrees on Wednesday, the staff of the Paul Bunyan Center and Jack and Jill preschool held a colorful send-off for young students.
Teachers held signs filled with farewell puns -- see you later alligator, blow a kiss jellyfish -- as the surrounding air filled with bubbles and squirt-gun crossfire. Waiting to wave ‘goodbye’ to school staff, families in cars stretched all the way down Gillett Drive to U.S. Highway 2.
Mataya Duvall greets Paul Bunyan Center and Jack and Jill preschool staff members during a drive-by summer send-off parade on May 27. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Paul Bunyan Center and Jack and Jill preschool staff members wave to passing cars during a drive-by summer send-off parade on May 27. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)
Janelle Saiger greets a family who decorated their vehicle for the drive-by summer send-off parade. (Hannah Olson/Bemidji Pioneer)
Young students spray Paul Bunyan Center and Jack and Jill preschool staff members with squirt guns during a drive-by summer send-off parade on May 27. (Hannah Olson / Bemidji Pioneer)