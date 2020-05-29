BEMIDJI --As temperatures breached 80 degrees on Wednesday, the staff of the Paul Bunyan Center and Jack and Jill preschool held a colorful send-off for young students.

Teachers held signs filled with farewell puns -- see you later alligator, blow a kiss jellyfish -- as the surrounding air filled with bubbles and squirt-gun crossfire. Waiting to wave ‘goodbye’ to school staff, families in cars stretched all the way down Gillett Drive to U.S. Highway 2.