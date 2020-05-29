BEMIDJI -- The Office of Admissions at Bemidji State University is allowing merit scholarship deadline flexibility for local students who now plan to stay close to home for school due to the pandemic.

In addition to deadline flexibility, additional scholarships from the Director’s Scholarship fund are being allocated to local students who have chosen to enroll at BSU.

Local high school seniors who are interested in applying or enrolling to Bemidji State University who would like to learn about eligibility for merit scholarships can contact Robert Strand, Associate Director of Admission, at Robert.Strand@bemidjistate.edu for more information or visit www.bemidjistate.edu/admissions/undergraduate/scholarships.