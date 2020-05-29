Haugan receives NDSU Presidential Award

FARGO, N.D. -- Mia Haugan of Bemidji recently received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Bidders Bowl Scholarship in the amount of $10,000.

The scholarships recognize students who scored 32 or higher on the ACT and high academic achievement. Haugan will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in soil science and microbiology. In high school, she was active in Envirothon, Students for the Environment, Bemidji Youth Advisory Committee and National Honors Society.

Bemidji students named to dean's list at OHCC



BEMIDJI -- Lynn Kruse, Tanner Lewis and Magdalena Maixner of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 credits during the spring 2020 semester.

Anderson graduates from Andrew Taylor Still University

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. -- Erik Anderson, a graduate of Bemidji High School., Truman State University Kirksville Missouri (B.S.), Bemidji State University (M.S.), and Mayo Graduate School Rochester Minnesota (Ph.D.), received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Andrew Taylor Still University in Kirksville Missouri on May 16. He will be starting his Internal Medicine residency at State University Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, later this summer.

Area student receives NDSU awards

FARGO, N.D. -- Dominic Rosch-Grace, son of Ashley Rosch of West Fargo, N.D. and grandson of Bob and Brenda Rosch of Bemidji, recently received the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000 and the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship in the amount of $8,000 at North Dakota State University.

The scholarships recognize students going into a science, technology, engineering or math field, who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement. Rosch-Grace will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in electrical engineering with a minor in computer engineering. In high school, he was active in Distributive Education Clubs of America and track.

Ewert graduates from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Sydney Ewert of Bemidji recently graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree through the College of Letters and Science at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.