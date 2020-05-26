BEMIDJI -- From a rather shy, quiet kid to a youth advocate, Robert Johnson grew into a leader at Voyageurs Expeditionary School.

The catalyst for his character development was serving as a member of the Minnesota Youth Council, he said. In this position, which he served for three years, Johnson represented the students living in Minnesota’s large seventh congressional district.

“It’s a collaboration of 32 students from across the state from Minnesota’s eight congressional districts,” he said. “Our goal is to empower youth voices.”

In giving others a voice, he found his.

“This was the experience that allowed me to fully escape my shell. That’s probably my proudest accomplishment,” he added.

Johnson is graduating from Voyageurs as a member of the Class of 2020, and will use his acquired leadership skills to make a difference.

Not only was he active as a leader on the Minnesota Youth Council, but also as a state officer for MAAP Stars -- an alternative education program that advocates for project building and hands-on learning styles.

“It was my job to go around and promote alternative education to different schools,” he explained.

He is also a participant in the Upward Bound program, and was enrolled in college courses at Bemidji State throughout his high school career.

Small class sizes and hands-on learning at both Voyageurs and Ponemah -- where he attended from kindergarten through eighth grade -- helped him to thrive academically, he said.

Since he has spent so much time around the legislative process, many have suggested that he should run for office, but Johnson isn’t particularly interested. Instead, he hopes to help others with a career in the medical field.

Johnson will be attending Colby College in Maine this fall to study biology and history on a pre-med track. He received a full-ride scholarship to attend, and was supposed to fly out to Maine this spring for a visit, but due to the coronavirus situation, has not been able to see the campus in person yet.

He hopes to give back to his community by going to medical school and then returning to Red Lake Nation to work as a physician.

“To provide for my people and community is kind of my ultimate end goal,” he said. The coronavirus pandemic has only solidified his desire to work in the medical field.

“In a way, it’s motivated me, because it’s a lot of scientists and doctors and medical professionals on the front lines trying to find a cure (for COVID-19),” he said. “There’s been a lot of unification of medical professionals from across the world, and that’s really motivating in a sense.”

In lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony, Johnson and his classmates will be celebrated with a short parade ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 29, in the Voyageurs School parking lot, 3724 Bemidji Ave. N.