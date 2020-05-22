BEMIDJI -- Victoria Roy loves to lead. During her time as a student at TrekNorth, she was president of the student council, president of the national honor society and president of the Bemidji Youth advisory commission.

Now, with that extracurricular presidential experience under her belt and a myriad of honor cords to prove it -- Roy is graduating as a member of TrekNorth’s Class of 2020, ready to help others.

She was a part of the first class of sixth-graders to enroll at TrekNorth in 2013, and she credits a lot of her success in leadership and desire to help others from service trips she attended through TrekNorth.

A service trip to the Texas border between the United States and Mexico was most influential for her, there she saw the positive changes social workers could make in minority communities.

“Going on these trips really secured me in what I want to do,” she said. “I want to go into nursing and social work so I can help other minority communities.”

In the fall, Roy plans to attend North Dakota State University to major in social work and nursing.

“I really like learning about the human brain and human emotions and understanding why we perceive things the way we do,” she explained. “I want to help people, and being able to understand why people are feeling these ways.”

Her dream job is to be a part of a non-profit organization that helps people with physical and mental health issues, like Doctors Without Borders, she said.

To date, her proudest accomplishment is her high school graduation. She is the first of her siblings to graduate and was determined to do so to make her family proud.

“It really means a lot to me, I want to do it for my grandpa -- obviously for me too -- but mostly for him and my grandma,” Roy said.

She is disappointed by the lack of traditional graduation, because her family won’t get to see her cross the stage in her cap and gown, she said. But, she has a positive attitude about the whole situation.

“Throughout the whole quarantine I’ve learned it’s not just about me,” she said. “I want my community to be safe and healthy, and in order to do that, we have to practice social distancing. So that puts it in perspective. Who else is going to be able to say that they graduated in a pandemic?”

In lieu of a traditional commencement ceremony, Roy and her classmates will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 22, with a graduation vehicle procession from Bangsberg to TrekNorth via 15th Street, Norton and 24th Street. At TrekNorth, graduates will stop and have their names announced and handed their diploma.