NTC students receive Workforce Development Scholarships



BEMIDJI -- Northwest Technical College recently awarded nearly $34,000 in Workforce Development Scholarships to 15 high-achieving first-year NTC students enrolled in academic programs supporting in-demand career fields.

The WDS program, funded by an appropriation from the legislature, offers $2,500 scholarships to students who enroll in programs leading to high demand occupations in healthcare services, advanced manufacturing, information technology, transportation, early childhood education or agriculture, a release said.

Students enrolled in eligible programs can receive two years of financial support up to $5,000, plus a third year if they complete a two-year degree and transfer to one of Minnesota State’s four-year universities. The $2,500 scholarships cover about half the cost of full-time tuition at NTC before federal and state grants and other scholarships and are awarded to Minnesota residents.



The 2019-2020 Workforce Development Scholarship recipients were:

Bailey Baumgartner, dental assisting student from Northome.

Cassandra Bender, dental assisting student from Bemidji.

Madison Bertram, dental assisting student from Halstad.

Emily Borah, dental assisting student from Bemidji.

Faith Broten, health science student from Bagley.

Rachel Harris, early childhood education student from Bemidji.

Kiara Heuer, early childhood education student from Holdingford.

Courtney Pahlen, dental assisting student from Red Lake Falls.

Hailey Perry-Miller, business student from Pinewood.

Vanessa Phillips, dental assisting student from Walker.

Carley Powell, early childhood education student from Hibbing.

Skyla Robinson, dental assisting student from Richfield.

Brandon Strelow, automotive service student from Bemidji.

Roy Strelow, automotive service student from Bemidji.

Janessa Tronnes, dental assisting student from Bemidji.

Workforce Development Scholarships are still available for the 2020-2021 academic school year. Full-time, first-time NTC students pursuing careers in automotive service, early childhood education or childcare, dental assisting, emerging computer technology, engineering technology, medical coding or practical nursing can apply online.

Area students graduate from Leech Lake Tribal College

CASS LAKE -- The following area students recently graduated from Leech Lake Tribal College in Cass Lake: Zachary Anderson, Lana Bellanger, William Bowstring, Harley Brown, Geraldine Chase, Parker Drift, Tonia Edman, David Eischens, Jr., Olivia Estey, Mikele Finn, Arianna Goggleye, David Jones, Jr., Zachary Jordan, Corrina Kingbird, Tara Lussier, Lori Martin, Brianna Mitchell, Sharon Paddy, Bryce Premo, Delores Rodriguez, Shawna Semmens, Diane Staples, Jonathan Staples, Raquel Staples, Emily Ward and Jamie Weise.

The public commencement ceremony has been postponed until later this summer, with a date to be announced. A small celebration for the graduates was held on Friday, May 22, at the college.

Andresen graduates from Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa -- Marilyn Andresen of Bemidji recently graduated with a Master of Science degree in nursing from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa.