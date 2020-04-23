While the coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc with Minnesota’s workforce over the past couple of months, it’s also vastly impacting the way in which college students try to break in.

Many companies have already scrapped their internship program this summer, leaving college students scrambling to pick up the pieces over the next couple of months.

According to a survey conducted last month by Yello, roughly 35 percent of college students who have already accepted a summer internship have learned that it will be canceled, and those numbers are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Allie Lueke, a junior at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn., falls into that category after learning a few weeks ago that her summer internship at the Mayo Clinic in Waseca, Minn., would be canceled. She said the application process took a lot of time and effort and she was excited to receive an offer initially.

“I’ve been freaking out trying to find a job or something to do this summer,” said Lueke, a graduate of Eagan High School. “I had it all planned out and I’m a big planner, so it’s hard for me to change everything at the last minute.”

As someone pursuing a career in the medical field, Lueke understands that this was the best decision for the health and safety of everyone involved.

“They don’t want to put more people in the hospital and possibly have more people get sick and continue the spread,” Lueke said. “(It's) just tough not having a plan right now.”

Devon Kelly, a junior at the University of Minnesota, considers himself lucky that his summer internship at Eaton Corp. in Eden Prairie is still on. He’s supposed to start at the power management company in June.

“They pushed the … date back about a month and kind of shortened up the internship in the process,” Kelly said. “They are planning on it being in person, though, and if that doesn’t work out, they will have us start on an online basis at that same time.”

He’s most concerned about how the condensed schedule could impact the logistics of his summer internship. He’s also curious how the format would work if things shifted to online.

“Usually the interns take on some sort of specific project to complete, and if there’s less time, that might make things a little more challenging,” Kelly said. “I’m just happy it’s still an option for me because I know there are a lot of people that had their summer internships canceled.”

While some companies across the state have canceled their internship programs, other companies, like 3M Co., have made a concerted effort to honor their summer internships.

“We didn’t cancel any of them,” 3M spokesman Kyle Thompson said. “We are going to be doing some virtually and pushing some to next year.”

Similarly, Target Corp. plans to offer a virtual experience for more than 200 interns this summer, which falls in line with numbers from previous years.

Unfortunately for college students like Lueke, there’s not much that can be done virtually in her field of study. She’s a little worried this could put her behind when she looks for a job next year.

“I know a lot of people in the same boat as me that are feeling the same way,” Lueke said. “Not having this experience could hurt us in the long run.”