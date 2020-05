"Please know that during this unprecedented and challenging time of COVID-19, we have tried our very best to gather as much information as we could," organizers said in a release. "At the time of the printing of this program, we know there are other businesses, agencies and foundations that are closed, and have yet to determine scholarship recipients. The staff and administration at Bemidji High School are so very proud of the entire Senior Class of 2020 for your dedication, perseverance, as well as your accomplishments."

Bemidji High School 2020 Honor Graduates: Nora Abrahamson, Emma Alexander, Katie Alto, Damaris Berg, Jedidiah Bitter, Bethany Chatterton, Abbie Clague, Dylan Cleveland, Summer Crow, Laura Davis, Katrina Evenwoll, Benjamin Fagerstrom, Chase Fillipi, Alyssa Flansburg, Jonah Fuhrman, Nicholas Gall, Neil Hall, Katelyn Hansen, Benjamin Hess, Silas Hess, Lindsey Hildenbrand, Dylan Hinners, Ashley Hofstad, William Hubert, Joseph Hudson, Matthew Jensen, McKenzie Jordahl, Rebecca Josefson, Katelynn Karbowski, Alyssa Koebke, Madison Landowski, Lauren Lesetmoe, Annabelle Lietz, Ellianna Martin, Megan McKinnon, Samantha Melberg, Kolden Michalicek, Abigail Mueller, Justin Nelson, Dylan Perreault, Steven Peterson, Julia Petrich, Samuel Pfremmer, Elizabeth Rafferty, Melanie Richards, Amy Rietveld, Rebecca Ritter, Susan Ritter, Jacob Slough, Nicholas Snell, Margaret Snyder, Emma Stanoch, Caelob Staples, Ellyse Swanson, Anikka Takkunen, Lindsey Theis, Kylie Thorwardson, Austyn Tobey, Taylor Wade, Ellen Walters, Alanna Willard, Ryan Yang and Gwendoline Youso.

Bemidji High School Senior Awards:

Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Foundation: Jonah Fuhrman, Katelyn Hansen, William Hubert, Joseph Hudson, Madi Landowski, Isaac Mcnallan, Abigail Mueller and Aren Stevver.

Beltrami Electric Scholarship: Elizabeth Rafferty.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians Scholarship: Britta Aas, Gwendoline Youso and Madelyn Schuette.

Boyer Mechanical Scholarship: Mason Bitker and Reid Colley.

Ray And John F. Breen Scholarships: Jadyn Cripe-williams, Elizabeth Wadena, Benjamin Hess, Silas Hess, Nora Abrahamson, Alyssa Koebke, Eva Laituri, Gage Mostad, Austyn Tobey, Bethany Chatterton, Katie Alto, Samantha Melberg, Dylan Perreault, Taylor Wade, Rebecca Josefson, Hayley Hackbarth, Elizabeth Rafferty, Britta Aas, Anikka Takkunen and Amy Rietveld.

Brad Swenson Memorial Service Above Self—Bemidji Sunrise Rotary: Elizabeth Wadena.

Ladig Family Scholarship: Heather Werlein.

Betty Murray Scholarship: Lindsey Hildenbrand.

Jim Carrington/Bemidji Pioneer: Britta Aas.

Deerwood Bank Scholarships: Four Year College/University Scholarship: Colby Carlson. Trade/Vocational College Scholarship: Mason Bitker.

Drew Russ Memorial Scholarship: Jonah Fuhrman and Simon Briggs.

First National Bank Foundation Scholarship: Rebecca Ritter and Kolden Michalicek.

Jodi Daman Memorial Scholarship: Emma Alexander.

John and Iva Lee Graupman Scholarship: Jadyn Cripe-williams.

Hagan Scholarship: Isaac Mcnallan.

Heidi Bitzer Mcclure Scholarship: Julia Petrich and Emma Stanoch.

Horace May Elementary Scholarships: Amy Rietveld and Elizabeth Wadena.

Horace May Ron Sugar Character Scholarship: Mason Bitker.

Horace May Natascha Smrekar Kindness Scholarship: Taylor Gish.

James and Sylvia Sande Scholarship: Katie Alto and Abigail Mueller.

Friends of Sanford Scholarship: Kayla Dewitt, Madi Landowski and Aren Steever.

Knights of Columbus Scholarship: Gwendoline Youso and Nicholas Snell.

North Country Snowmobile Club Scholarship: Jadyn Cripe-Williams and Emma Alexander.

First Lutheran Church Scholarship: Taylor Sawa.

BSU Harry Moore Scholarship: Austyn Tobey.

BSU William and Dona Mae Naylor Scholarship: Julia Petrich.

Lincoln Elementary School Staff/ PTO: Benjamin Hess, Silas Hess, Halle Solien, Simon Briggs, Alyssa Koebke, Emma Stanoch, Austyn Tobey, Margaret Snyder, Andrew Johanns and Taylor Sawa.

Mike Staples Memorial Scholarship: Mason Bitker.

ISD 31 School Board Scholarship: Taylor Gish.

Northern Elementary School PTO Scholarship: Lindsey Hildenbrand, Gage Mostad, Kayla Dewitt, Justice Bohlman, Bethany Chatterton, Aftyn Schmidt, Laura Davis, Katie Alto, Isaac Mcnallan, Megan Hanson Gregg, Jade Frenzel, Ashley Hofstad, Elizabeth Rafferty, Emma Alexander, Jenna Jones, Taylor Wade, Dylan Perreault, Madi Landowski, Madeline Kuechenmeister and Alyssa Flansburg.

Pat Campbell String Scholarship: Joselyn Camp.

Paul Bunyan Communications Scholarship: Amy Rietveld and Dylan Perreault.

Riverwood Bank Scholarship: Susan Ritter and Mason Bitker.

Vernon J. Pick Memorial Scholarship: Laura Davis and Nicholas Snell.

Jacquelyn Schaffer Scholarship For Music: Gwendoline Youso.

NHSRA Regional Challenge Barrel Racing Scholarship: Austyn Tobey.

MN NHSRA Scholarship: Austyn Tobey.

Team Industries Don Ricke Scholarship: Aksel Fjerstad, Nash Skime, Isaac Mcnallan, Aidan Helwig, Simon Briggs, Benjamin Fagerstrom, Nicholas Snell, Samuel Pfremmer, Jonah Fuhrman and Abigail Mueller.

Ruth Shannon Wilson Scholarship: Madelyn Schuette and Britta Aas.

Honda of Bemidji—National Honor Society: Margaret Snyder.

Sara Labraaten State Farm Student of the Week Scholarship: Abigail Kieson.

Bemidji High School Principal’s Scholarship: Julia Petrich, Laura Davis, Kolden Michalicek and William Hubert.

Bemidji High School Athletic Scholarships:

George Pelawa Scholarship: Ashley Hofstad, Gage Mostad, Lindsey Hildenbrand and Nicholas Snell.

Buck Robbins Scholarship: Anikka Takkunen, Emma Stanoch and JD Bitter.

Troy Nelson Character Scholarship: Laura Davis.

Red Wilson Scholarship: Taylor Wade.

Bun and Elvira Fortier Scholarship: Kolden Michalicek and Silas Hess.

Bemidji Youth Basketball Scholarship: Katie Alto and Quincy Wilson.

Bemidji Youth Soccer Scholarship: Jenna Jones and Benjamin Hess.

Sue Tibstra Memorial Scholarship: Gwendoline Youso.

Denny Aguiar Scholarship: Benjamin Hess.

College and University Scholarships

Bemidji State University:

Academic Achievement Scholarship: Austyn Tobey, Mason Kornezos, Taylor Sawa, Taylor Wade, Ellen Walters, Mackenzie Storey, Tristan Hamann, Elliana Martin, Hannah Nelson, Kaija Matalamaki, Nikolai Kivi and Chase Fillipi.

Bemidji Area Alumni Chapter Scholarship: Julia Petrich.

Betty Murray Foundation Scholarship: Gwendoline Youso.

BSU Foundation Scholarship: Austyn Tobey.

Chet and Naomi Swedmark Scholarship: Grace Nelson.

Directors Scholarship: Alyssa Flansburg, Bethany Chatterton, Lindsey Theis, Rebecca Hinckley, Jenna Jones, Keena Kondos, Dylan Hinners, Julia Petrich, Caitlyn Herr, Elliana Martin and Rylee Bradley.

Dr. Lowell (Ted) Gillett Memorial Full Tuition Scholarship: Katrina Evenwoll.

Full Tuition Music Scholarship: Gwendoline Youso.

James and Marylin Heltzer Education Scholarship: Hannah Nelson.

Kathryn, Fred and Mabel Hamm Scholarship: Jacob Slough.

Knoshaug Mathematics Scholarship: Julia Petrich.

Mardy and Lynn Karger Lakeside Scholarship: Taylor Wade and Colby Carlson.

Paul Bunyan Communications Technology Scholarship: Taylor Sawa and Mariah Page.

Presidential Scholarship: Bethany Chatterton, Lindsey Theis, Alyssa Flansburg and Julia Petrich.

University Scholarship: Aksel Fjerstad, Calista Liapis, Rebecca Hinckley, Jacob Slough, Brady Crosby, Heather Werlein, Noah Piller, Colby Carlson, Grace Nelson, Caelob Staples, Blaine Sauer and Dylan Hinners.

University of Minnesota -- Twin Cities:

Herbert E. Olson Scholarship: McKenzie Jordahl and Joseph Hudson.

Presidential Scholarship: Rebecca Ritter.

Raise.Me Scholarship: Taylor Gish.

College of Science and Engineering Scholarship: Jonah Fuhrman.

Iron Range Scholarship: Laura Davis.

College of Food, Ag, and Natural Resources Science Scholarship: Laura Davis.

Concordia College -- Moorhead:

Presidential Scholarship: Lindsey Hildenbrand.

Concordia Excellence Scholarship and Concordia Music Scholarship: Madelyn Schuette.

Concordia College -- St. Paul:

Athletic Scholarship and Regents Scholarship: Katie Alto.

North Dakota State University:

Provost Scholarship: Anikka Takkunen.

University of Minnesota -- Morris:

Distinguished Scholar Award and Achievement Scholarship: Elizabeth Rafferty.

Minnesota State University -- Moorhead:

University Scholarship: Madeline Kuechenmeister and Nora Abrahamson.

Viterbo University:

Dean’s Scholarship, Cross Country Scholarship: Kayla Dewitt.

Heritage Scholarship, Larson Education Scholarship: Logan Mitchell.

Viterbo President’s Scholarship, Russell And Vera Smith Scholarship For Business: Kolden Michalicek.

College of St. Scholastica:

Benedictine Scholarship: Emma Stanoch and Melanie Richards.

University of North Dakota:

Presidential Scholarship: Nicholas Snell.

Academic Achievement Scholarship: Emma Alexander, Madi Landowski.

Academic Merit Scholarship, Athletic Scholarship: Gage Mostad.

UND Hawk Scholarship: Madi Landowski.

Colorado Christian University:

Trustee Scholarship: Benjamin Hess.

President’s Scholarship: Silas Hess.

Athletic Scholarship: Silas Hess and Benjamin Hess.

Minnesota State University -- Mankato:

Presidential Scholarship: Matthew Jensen.

MSUM Grant Scholarship: Britta Aas.

South Dakota State University:

Yellow and Blue Scholarship, SDSU Music Scholarship: Amy Rietveld.

Free Lutheran Bible College:

Academic Scholarship, Family In Ministry Scholarship: Damaris Berg.

University of Jamestown:

Athletic Scholarship: Gracie Fisher.

Dartmouth College:

Dartmouth Excellence Scholarship: William Hubert.

Columbia University -- New York:

National Merit Scholarship: Ardaschir Arguelles.

Colorado State University: