Area students graduate from MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The following area students recently graduated from Minnesota State University in Moorhead, graduating with honors include those with a GPA of 3.8 or higher earning Summa Cum Laude, those with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.8 earning Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.3 to 3.5 earning Cum Laude.

Bagley: Shayley Espeseth graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Arts.

Bemidji: Alexis Konecne graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education; Ashley Doll graduated with a degree in School Psychology; Catheryne Domeier graduated with a Master of Business Administration degree in Healthcare Management; Adrienne Eickman graduated with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership; Ryan Grow graduated with a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership; Patricia Hartshorn graduated with a degree in Educational Leadership; Madisson Larson graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Athletic Training and Exercise Science; Anna McLean graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Inclusive Education; Nicole Page graduated with a Master of Science degree in School Psychology; Rachel Qualley graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology; Melissa Williams graduated with a Master of Science degree in Special Education; and Cheyenne Woods graduated with a Master of Science degree in Speech-Language Pathology.

Clearbrook: Katherine Knutson graduated Summa Cum Laude with Bachelor of Arts degrees in Biology and English.

Bemidji students graduate from MSU Mankato

MANKATO -- The following Bemidji students recently graduated from Minnesota State University in Mankato, graduating with honors include those with a GPA of 3.8 or higher earning Summa Cum Laude, those with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.8 earning Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.3 to 3.5 earning Cum Laude. Matthew Bitter graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering, Levi Lindquist graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Engineering; and Jenna Thompson graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Dental Hygiene.