BEMIDJI -- Registration for all fall Bemidji Area Schools Early Childhood Family Education and preschool classes will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, May 4.

These classes are open to all families within the Bemidji School District. ECFE classes are meant to be attended by both child and caregivers, while children attend preschool classes by themselves. Sibling childcare is available at some ECFE classes.

Classes are held at either the Paul Bunyan Center near the airport or at Jack and Jill Preschool on the Bemidji State University campus.

Visit the Bemidji Community Education website to view class options and create a username and password for online registration. For more information, call the Bemidji Community Education office at (218) 333-3284 or ECFE at (218) 333-8329.