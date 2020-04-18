To earn NMRC All-Academic Team honors, a student must possess a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher for the current year. This honor is open to students in grade levels 9-12. In addition to the GPA requirement a student must meet all varsity level “lettering” requirements set by their team or school district as well.

The conference consists of 26 teams across the Northern part of the state along with one team from North Dakota. Area students honored include:

Bemidji High School: Seniors: Cale Mooser, Marco Campostrini and Jacob Slough. Juniors: Colter Clement, Dylan Thomas and Julianna Tollefson. Sophomores: Avery Gieser, Grace Greiner, Drew Halden, Abigail Johnson, Aiden Olson and Abigail Termont.

Cass Lake-Bena High School: Senior: Sharon McGuire. Juniors: Victoria Jensen and Johanna Westlund. Sophomore: Mackenzie Stoebner. Freshman: Caraira Jensen.

Kelliher High School: Junior: Hailey Brambrink. Freshmen: Evan Waldo and Cooper Brambrink.

Red Lake High School: Seniors: Joelle Drouillard and Calista Nichols. Junior: Amber McNeal. Sophomore: Karen Guise.