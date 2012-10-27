WILLMAR, Minn. — Willmar Senior High School students emailed selfies to the high school Wednesday, April 1, only to find out they fell for an April Fools Day prank.

An email from Principal Paul Schmitz had announced a virtual fire drill and requested students to send "a photo of yourself in an appropriate safe zone outside your house or apartment."

Schmitz included a photo collage of staff members participating in their morning virtual fire drill.

In an email later Wednesday afternoon, Schmitz said, “We sent this out today and got back dozens (hundreds?) of responses so far. We let them off of the hook with a "Happy April Fools" email about an hour later.”