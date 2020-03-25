BEMIDJI -- Student Body President Matthew Sauser brought the first Bemidji State Student Senate meeting, conducted via Zoom, to order by banging his glasses case on his desk -- because his usual gavel is locked on the now-closed campus.

During the meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Rita Albrecht and BSU President Faith Hensrud addressed the senators who brought up concerns about BSU’s response to COVID-19, xenophobia and housing.

Hensrud explains BSU response

Hensrud thanked the students for their commitment to social distancing and embrace of new technology, and then explained the timeline of BSU’s COVID-19 response so far.

She said in early March, BSU initially planned to make its own decisions in regards to its COVID-19 response plan, outside of the Minnesota State system.

“On the evening of March 10 and the morning of March 11, everything changed." Hensrud said. "At that point the decision was made we were going to have some unified (as a Minnesota State System) decision making, so we don’t have an institution in one area that might be getting increasing numbers of cases operating differently than others.”

She said BSU and NTC have two priorities in handling the COVID-19 pandemic: the safety, health and welfare of faculty students and staff, and getting students across the academic finish line for the spring semester.

“Nothing else matters at this point, those are our two priorities,” she said.

She noted that professors are currently working hard on alternative delivery format plans. Classes for students at BSU and NTC will resume on Monday, via distance learning.

Hensrud stressed, “the importance of every one of us taking the physical distancing so very seriously."

‘We need to slow the spread, we need to bend the curve.”

Housing concerns

Student Senate Chief of Staff Caitlin Stern questioned BSU’s reasoning behind only giving students not quite three days to exit the dorms after students were initially told they could stay.

She noted that many students in her dorm “seemed really frustrated.”

Associate Vice President for Student Life and Success, Travis Greene, said over 300 students wanted to stay in the dorms, which could not happen safely.

“As soon as we learned there would be no face-to-face instruction and in anticipation of the governor’s stay at home order, we made the difficult decision of leaving our residence halls open only for those who had nowhere else to go. Right now we have just over 80 students who would otherwise be homeless,” Greene said.

Currently 86 students are left in the dorms, and those students are either housing or food insecure, international students, or students with family members with compromised immune systems.

Greene noted that only 10 students who requested to stay in the dorms longer did not meet qualifications.

Randall Ludeman, director of Housing and Residential Life noted that there are at least 77 students whose belongings are currently locked in dorms, as they could not come back in time to retrieve them.

“It breaks our heart in the residential community to close. There’s a lot of empathy amongst the team. We have been inundated with requests to stay,” Ludeman said. “Those numbers will continue to grow because not everybody has responded to us.”

Ludeman said BSU hopes to consolidate the students remaining on campus, but that it will be difficult, due to the locked up belongings, and trying to keep physical distance between the remaining students.

Alternate uses for BSU campus

Mayor Rita Albrecht commiserated with the senators.

“I want to say that like most of you, my life has been turned upside down by the pandemic that we’re experiencing," she said. "And much of my work this last two weeks has been just trying to figure out on the fly what changes and adaptations we have to have at the city, just like you have been as students and as the administration at BSU.”

She then noted that BSU campus is being considered for emergency housing.

“There are several organizations in our community making an effort to rehouse a number of homeless people, because right now there are two sort of drop-in homeless shelters, one in People’s Church and one is the Wolfe (Center)," Albrecht said. "The operators of those facilities know that they are overcrowded so they are limiting -- in fact, the Wolfe closed a couple of days ago here to try to figure out how to limit the number of people in their facilitates to 10.”

“Honestly they are looking at Bemidji State University as a potential because your dormitories are not being currently used by students,” she clarified.

Greene acknowledged this but noted that the students are their first priority and they can’t yet consolidate them into fewer buildings.

“We take seriously our service to the community and making sure that we’re a resource, and we’re trying to prioritize that need while also ensuring that our students are safe and well and that they finish their degrees,” he said.

Greene said they are looking at how BSU can be a service to the community, not only possibly housing homeless, but looking at whether dorms could be used to house first responders who might need to isolate themselves.

“We’re looking at all different options and we want to help as best we can," he added. "But right now we’re focusing on students on campus and going from there."

Xenophobia

Student Senator Theophile Mathius told the group several international students had come to her with stories of xenophobia directed at them related to COVID-19.

“I got in contact with my international friends, I being an international student, and they have recently informed me that they’ve had racist comments in regards to the pandemic that’s going on." Mathius said. "I think we’re all aware that (the pandemic) has nothing to do with race, but I think they’re just kind of worried.”

She continued, adding that she "was hoping that maybe something could be done or the university could comment in regards to keeping our international friends safe.”

Mayor Albrecht condemned this saying, “that’s not acceptable and that’s not tolerated. We want to make sure that everyone feels safe in Bemidji.”

