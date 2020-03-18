In-person spring commencement has been suspended at all Minnesota State colleges and universities, according to an update published on Northland Community and Technical College's website.

"Spring in-person commencements at all Minnesota State colleges and universities have been suspended, though many colleges and universities are preparing for alternative forms of celebration such as virtual commencement events," said Doug Anderson, director of communications and media at the Minnesota State System. "Each college and university should be contacted for the latest information about their plans."

Earlier this week, the Minnesota State System announced it would be continuing all of its courses in alternative delivery methods when classes resume for the system on March 30. Alternate formats means any number of possible changes to how a class is held. For example, it could mean using technology in a different way or even a change in the number of times a class is held. Because many students do not have adequate access to technology, and some subjects cannot be taught in an online format, the college is actively exploring a range of alternatives.

The Minnesota State System is comprised of more than 30 colleges and universities across the state of Minnesota. Area colleges include:

Northland Community and Technical College in East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Bemidji State University

Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, Wadena and Fergus Falls

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Central Lakes College in Staples and Brainerd

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji

The University of Minnesota System recently announced that its campuses would be conducting courses online for the rest of the semester to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Commencement ceremonies are currently postponed for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Meloney Linder, vice president for marketing and communications at UND, said that UND has not made a decision whether it will cancel or postpone its commencement ceremonies scheduled in May. Linder said discussions are being had about the topic on a regular basis. North Dakota State University anticipates it will make a decision regarding commencement ceremonies in the next week.



