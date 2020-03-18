Spring commencement has been canceled at all Minnesota State colleges and universities, according to an update published on Northland Community and Technical College's website.

"Effective immediately, and according to current Minnesota Department of Health and CDC guidelines, any campus-related gathering must have less than 50 people if social distancing can be adhered to," the message reads. "Meetings or gatherings where social distancing cannot be accommodated should be moved to a virtual environment, postponed, or canceled. In light of these recommendations, Spring 2020 commencements at all Minnesota State colleges and universities are canceled."

Earlier this week, the Minnesota State System announced it would be continuing all of its courses in alternative delivery methods when classes resume for the system on March 30. Alternate formats means any number of possible changes to how a class is held. For example, it could mean using technology in a different way or even a change in the number of times a class is held. Because many students do not have adequate access to technology, and some subjects cannot be taught in an online format, the college is actively exploring a range of alternatives.

The Minnesota State System is comprised of more than 30 colleges and universities across the state of Minnesota.

The University of Minnesota System recently announced that its campuses would be conducting courses online for the rest of the semester to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19. Commencement ceremonies are currently postponed for the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

Meloney Linder, vice president for marketing and communications at the University of North Dakota, said that UND has not made a decision whether it will cancel or postpone its commencement ceremonies scheduled in May. Linder said discussions are being had about the topic on a regular basis. North Dakota State University anticipates it will make a decision regarding commencement ceremonies in the next week.