ST. PAUL -- The Board of Trustees of the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities has named former BSU administrator Bill Maki to serve as vice chancellor for finance and facilities. The appointment becomes effective immediately.

Maki has been serving as interim vice chancellor for finance and facilities since the retirement of Laura King in 2019.

“In his short tenure in this role, Bill has performed admirably in all aspects and is leading a robust conversation around adopting our business models to the ever-changing context of higher education,” Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State, said in a release. “Bill is a leader who has the ability to not only understand system and institutional finances, but also has a keen knowledge of Minnesota, its regional economies and broader trends impacting not only the state but also our colleges and universities. He is a fierce advocate on behalf of our colleges and universities and our students.”

Maki has more than 15 years of financial and administrative leadership experience serving Minnesota State colleges and universities. Since 2015, he has served as president of the Northeast Higher Education District, a consortium of five colleges of Minnesota State that includes Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, Rainy River Community College, and Vermilion Community College.

Previously, he served both Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College as vice president of finance and administration from 2004 to 2015. He also served NHED as the chief financial and facilities officer from 2003 to 2004, and he served Itasca Community College from 1995 to 2003 in several capacities including dean of student and administrative services, director of finance and facilities, and business manager/business officer. He holds an associate degree from Vermilion Community College and a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota Duluth.