Gov. Tim Walz on Monday is set to announce additional measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, at a news conference in St. Paul. Earlier in the day, state health officials announced Minnesota's number of confirmed cases grew to 54, up 19 from a day prior.

Also on Monday, the Centers for Disease Control recommended that there no longer be gatherings of more than 50 people in one space for the next eight weeks to mitigate the spread. And President Donald Trump urged Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.

Walz on Friday signed an executive order declaring a peacetime emergency, which gave him broad authority as the state confronts the COVID-19 pandemic. And states around the country earlier in the day announced restrictions on public spaces like restaurants and bars, as well as parks, libraries and municipal buildings.

