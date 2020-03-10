ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials have set a Sunday morning news conference to unveil plans for Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat the spread of coronavirus.

Minnesota Department of Education Mary Cathryn Ricker, Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Department of Health Jan Malcolm will join Walz at 10 a.m. for a media-only news conference.

Two neighboring states, Wisconsin and South Dakota, have already outlined plans to suspend school operations for a period of time next week.

On Friday, the Minnesota State High School League canceled all high school tournaments for March and has postponed all spring sports until April 6.