ST. PAUL -- The St. Paul teachers union says concerns about the new coronavirus pushed them to reach a contract agreement early Friday, ending the strike on its fourth day.

The 3,600 members of the St. Paul Federation of Educators will return to work at 1 p.m. Friday, March 13.

Students head back to school on Monday.

“Only an unprecedented pandemic and concern over the health and safety of our students and staff stopped St. Paul educators from fighting harder and longer for more resources for our children,” union President Nick Faber said in a statement. “Still, this strike demonstrated the power educators have when they use their collective voice.”

Faber said “district leaders decided to play politics with a national health crisis by digging in at the bargaining table.”

In a separate statement, Superintendent Joe Gothard did not address worries about COVID-19.

"Through hours of compromise and a laser focus on placing students above all else, we have a new two-year agreement that targets resources to areas of greatest need,” he said.

The district did not release details of the agreement, which was reached at 3:30 a.m. Friday after 19 hours of mediation.

However, the union said it secured many of the new positions it was seeking, including “social workers, nurses, intervention specialists, psychologists and multilingual staff.”

The deal, they say, also includes:

An expansion of restorative practices to “build positive school climates and held end the school-to-prison pipeline;”

More manageable special education workloads;

Wage increases;

Permanent substitute teachers;

Prep time for educational assistants who are interpreters;

Cooperation on pursuing a moratorium on new charter schools.

The deal came hours after governors in five states announced public schools would close in hopes of controlling the spread of COVID-19. Classes were canceled for two weeks or more in Ohio, Maryland, New Mexico, Oregon and Michigan, as well as Washington D.C. and some other large metro districts.

Minnesota health officials said Thursday they don’t advise taking that step here at this point.