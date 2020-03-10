ST. PAUL — Minnesota State colleges and universities will suspend classes in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, school officials announced Thursday, March 12.

Class will resume on March 23 for the 32 schools currently on spring break. The five scheduled to begin their break next Monday, Mach 16, will head back to class on March 30.

Effective March 16, out-of-state business travel for Minnesota State students, faculty and staff will also be suspended. School-and-business related travel to other countries was suspended earlier on Feb. 28.

In a statement, Minnesota State chancellor Devinder Malhotra said that school administrators, faculty and staff will spend the extra week without classes "exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities."

"Minnesota State is continuously reviewing a range of strategies to limit the spread of COVID-19 and its impact on our campuses and the communities in which we live and serve," he said. "I am committed to taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of our students, our faculty, and our staff."

Campuses will remain open throughout the suspension, according to announcement, as will residence halls and dining facilities.

The announcement comes one day after the University of Minnesota system announced the suspension of in-person classes at its five locations.

