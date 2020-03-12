BEMIDJI-- Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College and 30 other Minnesota State system colleges and universities currently on spring break will suspend classes until March 22.

All events or other gatherings totaling more than 100 attendees are canceled through May 1, after which the situation will be reevaluated.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon to students and staff via an email from Minnesota State system chancellor, Devinder Malhotra.

There will be no classes held during this additional week break.

“While there will be no classes during each campuses’ extra week, administrators, faculty and staff will spend that week exploring alternative modes of delivery and adjust campus learning spaces to ensure the safety of our communities. All campuses, including residence halls, dining facilities and student support services will remain open and appropriately staffed, including student workers,” Malhotra said in the release.

The Minnesota State system asked all colleges and universities to provide a list of all courses currently offered and to measure the ability for those courses to be moved online.

“While I recognize that not all courses and disciplines can move instruction online, we must take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our campuses by finding ways to limit in-person interactions. I fully recognize that this may require additional resources and investments to mount an alternative delivery at such a scale,” Malhotra said.

“We are all committed to the success of our students, and want to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on their progress,” he added.

BSU and NTC students will also be subjected to additional travel restrictions. All out-of-state business travel for students, faculty and staff will be suspended effective March 16.

The five Minnesota State colleges with spring break scheduled the week of March 16-20 will suspend classes March 23-29, with classes resuming March 30.

The University of Minnesota system announced that its five universities would move to online-only education until at least April 1.

While there are no confirmed cases in Beltrami County, as of Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed nine COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. These cases occurred in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Stearns counties.

As of Thursday morning, at least 1,300 people throughout the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 38 patients with the virus have died.

Class is cancelled until March 23 for the following schools:

Alexandria Technical and Community College

Bemidji State University

Central Lakes College

Century College

Dakota County Technical College

Hibbing Community College

Inver Hills Community College

Itasca Community College

Lake Superior College

Mesabi Range College

Metropolitan State University

Minneapolis Community and Technical College

Minnesota State College Southeast

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State University Mankato

Minnesota State University Moorhead

Minnesota West Community and Technical College

Normandale Community College

North Hennepin Community College

Northland Community and Technical College

Northwest Technical College − Bemidji

Pine Technical and Community College

Rainy River Community College

Ridgewater College

Riverland Community College

Rochester Community and Technical College

South Central College

Southwest Minnesota State University

St. Cloud State University

St. Cloud Technical and Community College

Vermilion Community College

Winona State University

Class is cancelled until March 30 for the following schools:

Anoka Technical College

Anoka‐Ramsey Community College

Fond du Lac Tribal & Community College

Hennepin Technical College

Saint Paul College

