BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College will remain open despite growing campus closures due to the coronavirus. The schools are currently on their spring break.

In a statement to students Wednesday night, BSU President Faith Hensrud said, “based on current recommendations, we have no plans to close campus or to either delay the start of classes after spring break or move classes online.”

“The safety of our students remains our greatest priority, and any actions that we may take in response to this outbreak are with the safety of our communities fully in mind.”

Hensrund said BSU and NTC would follow recommendations of the Minnesota Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Minnesota State system in their future decisions.

The Minnesota State system asked all colleges and universities to provide a list of all courses currently offered and to measure the ability for those courses to be moved online. In all, Minnesota State has 37 colleges and universities in its system.

At 8 a.m. Friday, March 13, Minnesota State system chancellor, Devinder Malhotra, will convene a call with all of the college and university presidents to provide additional guidance.

“While I recognize that not all courses and disciplines can move instruction online, we must take seriously our responsibility to ensure the safety and security of our campuses by finding ways to limit in-person interactions. I fully recognize that this may require additional resources and investments to mount an alternative delivery at such a scale,” Malhotra said in a statement on Minnesota State's website.

“We are all committed to the success of our students, and want to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on their progress,” he added.

While there are no confirmed cases in Beltrami County, as of Thursday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed five COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. These cases occurred in Anoka, Ramsey, Olmsted and Carver counties.

The University of Minnesota system announced that its five universities would move to online-only education until at least April 1.

As of Thursday morning, at least 1,200 people throughout the U.S. have tested positive for coronavirus, and at least 37 patients with the virus have died.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.