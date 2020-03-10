BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss preparations for coronavirus.

The board will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, in the district office board room.

During the meeting, the board will view a webinar on how the community can prepare for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

More than 111,000 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 globally and 3,800 have died from the virus as of Tuesday afternoon. In the United States, 647 Americans have been diagnosed and 25 have died as a result of the virus, according to the CDC.