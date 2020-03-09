ST. PAUL — St. Paul teachers union leaders are weighing an offer to take their contract dispute to arbitration instead of striking Tuesday, March 10.

Superintendent Joe Gothard made the request Monday afternoon, on the sixth straight day of mediation.

“This is a way to avoid a strike and keep our students in school,” Gothard said in a prepared statement. “I don’t believe a strike is good for anyone, especially our students. I also don’t believe a strike is inevitable, and interest arbitration is a way to ensure kids are in school while the negotiation process continues.”

According to Gothard: “Interest arbitration allows an option for both parties to submit their final positions on the issues in dispute. The decision by an arbitrator or panel of arbitrators is final and binding on both parties. This process can proceed while students remain in school and their education remains uninterrupted.”

A spokeswoman for the union said the St. Paul Federation of Teachers just received Gothard’s letter and is discussing it.

If they can’t reach a deal, schools will close Tuesday morning for some 37,000 students.

State mediators have been brokering sporadic talks since December and will continue to do so during a strike if the parties want their help.

A teachers union representative said the two sides reached several tentative agreements Sunday but made “no significant movement” on the union’s priority proposals: hiring more mental health professionals, multilingual staffers, special education teachers and restorative practices specialists.

“District leaders don’t understand the urgency of these needs,” Nick Faber, president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators, said in a news release Sunday night.

Spending target

One year ago, the school board and district administrators set a spending target for all bargaining units: salary schedule increases of 1.5 percent this school year and 2 percent next year.

For the teachers union contract — which also covers educational assistants and school and community service professionals — that’s a $9.6 million cost increase.

The union’s top proposal alone — hundreds of new hires to install mental health teams at every school — would cost around $30 million a year, according to the district.

“The challenge is if we agree to allocate more resources to satisfy one bargaining unit, it will impact our resources to provide fair contracts with other bargaining units,” board president Marny Xiong said in a statement Sunday. “It will also mean we will need to make cuts to other programs and needs for our schools. The reality is that there isn’t a secret pot of money hiding somewhere.”

In an earlier round of negotiations, the district did offer to exceed its spending target by $1.2 million to hire additional mental health staff.

The union since has asked the district to reprioritize its spending and phase in the mental health hiring over multiple years.

Gothard said Monday the district already has “500 full-time employees providing behavioral and social-emotional support,” plus another 39 through community partnerships. He said he agrees students need more support.

While the union has publicly touted its student-centered proposals, it also has proposed pay increases of 3.4 percent and 2 percent.

St. Paul teachers made $75,199 on average last year — second-most among the state’s public school districts.

The district’s general fund spending is projected at $576 million this year. The district expects to finish the year with an unassigned fund balance of 5.1 percent of one year’s spending — just above the board’s guideline minimum of 5 percent.

Union leaders

While local union leaders negotiated Monday, the heads of the state and national teachers unions toured Washington Technology Magnet School and spoke to reporters.

Teachers in several large cities have gone on strike the last couple years, calling attention to insufficient teacher pay and unmet student needs. Union leaders said St. Paul faces the same problems.

“We need to focus on children’s well-being, first and foremost,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers.

Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, said she’s seen evidence of underfunded schools across the country.

“Of course these educators would love to say I got a raise,” she said, but they’re also negotiating to meet students’ needs.

Denise Specht, president of Education Minnesota, which is part of both national unions, said teachers across the state will be ready to walk out of their classrooms next year after the state’s last biennial budget raised per-student funding by 2 percent each year.

“It is time to fully and equitably fund our schools,” she said. “We are willing to walk to the Capitol to make our voices heard.”

In addition to the $388 million increase to the per-student formula, lawmakers last year allocated $90 million for special education, $40 million for preschool and $30 million for school safety.



