BEMIDJI -- A total of 117 young historians gathered to defend their knowledge of historical topics ranging from Annie Oakley to the Mesabi Iron Range strike at Bemidji State on Thursday evening, each vying for a spot at the State History Day competition in May.

In the exhibit room prior to judging, students moved around frantically, some making celebratory Tik Tok videos, some adding last-minute additions to their displays.

Standing in front of their 1964 Civil Rights Act exhibit, Blackduck Middle School students Kyra Zanter and Olivia Miettinen were repeatedly checking the time -- counting down the minutes until judgment.









“I just keep looking at my phone like, ‘What time is it? What time is it? What time is it?’” Zanter said laughing.

Their nerves subsided as they began to talk about their project.

The two researched the passage of the landmark civil rights and labor law outlawing discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. The Civil Rights Act prohibits unequal application of voter registration requirements, and racial segregation in schools, employment, and public accommodations.

The pair found themselves surprised how the act was pushed along toward passage by many different people, including Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson.

“It’s really cool how it all came together,” Zanter said.

The two then explained how these acts tied into the 2020 History Day theme. While the annual theme was breaking barriers, many students learned that you may only need to dent barriers to make history.

“(Kennedy) didn’t really break the barrier, he only dented it, because he didn’t actually get to sign the bill, that was Lyndon B. Johnson,” Miettinen explained.

Ending their presentation, the students were excited to learn more.

“That’s all we know so far about it, but we really want to know more,” Miettinen said.

The two have plans to read the 1964 Civil Rights Act in its entirety soon.

Bemidji Middle School, Red Lake Secondary, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig School, Blackduck Middle School, Cass Lake-Bena Middle School and a handful of other northwest Minnesota schools were represented at the competition. Students needed to place as finalists in their individual school competitions to compete at Thursday’s regional competition.









Cass Lake-Bena students Aalydia Jones and A.J. Giffen presented a project on Chanie Wenjack, an Ojibwe First Nations boy who ran away from an Indian Residential School in Ontario and died on the journey. His death brought attention to the mistreatment of children in the Canadian Indian Residential School system.

The pair had been hard at work on their project since October, and had carefully hand-painted a snowy scene onto the back of their presentation board.

Students were encouraged to look for primary sources for their project research, and some lucky students were able to conduct interviews with the subjects of their research.

Since Wenjack is no longer alive, the students found the next best thing to interview -- one of his school mates, Dennis Jones.

Cass Lake teacher Linda Arts said, “the experience for students is just awesome, they get to become the expert on their topic.”

This is the third or fourth year that Cass Lake-Bena has participated in the History Day program, and students who have participated in the past have enjoyed it so much that they compete every year, Arts added.

National History Day in Minnesota is a co-curricular historical research program that builds college readiness and communication skills for middle and high school students. About 27,000 students from over 250 schools participate in Minnesota each year.

Winners at regionals will advance to State History Day on Saturday, May 2, at the University of Minnesota. State winners are eligible to compete at National History Day in Washington, D.C., in June.