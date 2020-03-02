CROOKSTON, Minn. — A University of Minnesota-Crookston professor is the first in school history to win one of the top higher education research awards in the state of Minnesota.

Assistant professor Tony Schroeder is one of 10 recipients of the University of Minnesota System’s McKnight Land-Grant Award, which is given annually to a small handful of faculty across the University of Minnesota System.

It’s the first time a University of Minnesota-Crookston faculty member has won the award, and just the fourth time in the history of the award, which began in 1987, that a faculty member from outside of the Twin Cities campus has received the recognition.

“This is truly a historic award for Dr. Schroeder and the University of Minnesota Crookston,” said John Hoffman, vice chancellor of UMC.

The award is based mostly around scholarly and research work, which can make it difficult for professors outside of the Twin Cities campus to win the award, as professors on the main campus can have a lower teaching load.

“Although several hundred faculty members are eligible for the award, Dr. Schroeder’s exceptional research, teaching and community service portfolio make him a truly deserving recipient,” said Anthony Kern, Unit Head for Agriculture, Natural Resources, Math, Science and Technology.

Schroeder said receiving the award is an honor.

“I was pretty surprised and very excited to find out that they were able to put my nomination in the context of what it is that I do here at the University of Minnesota Crookston,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder, who has been with the university since 2015, is an assistant professor in the Math, Science and Technology department at UMC. Schroeder teaches biology courses focusing on molecular genetics, and has an active research program that focuses on the diversity of freshwater sponges in Minnesota and several projects that examine the impact of environmental contaminants on animal development.

Schroeder teaches four classes at UMC each semester and does his scholarship work on top of all of that, all while including undergraduates in the research.

“It's my goal as an educator to try to help them achieve their educational and career goals,” Schroeder said. “So, to give them the opportunity to contribute to research and understand the process and developing hypotheses and doing all these things is critical to their education so that they can really achieve their future goal.”

A reception, recognizing Schroeder’s accomplishment, was held Monday afternoon at the University of Minnesota-Crookston.

During the reception, current and former students spoke about the impact Schroeder has had on their lives, each noting Schroeder goes “above and beyond” for his students, connecting with them on a one-on-one level in both academics and life.

“He's always there, ready to be able to help you with anything,” former student Trevor Long said. “He is always wanting to teach you something, make you a better person, (make you) better in the lab, in class, whatever it is.”

Long said Schroeder helped him realize that he wants to pursue a biology career.

“I can’t think of a better person to represent Crookston,” Long said.

The McKnight Land-Grant award has a goal to advance the careers of assistant professors at a crucial point in their professional lives, the university said in a press release. The professorship includes a research grant of $25,000 in each of the two years of the award to be used for expenditures related to the recipient’s research and scholarly work.

While $50,000 may not be a huge deal for research on the Twin Cities campus, that money will go a long way for Schroeder and his work at UMC, he said.

Schroeder said he could not have achieved this award by himself, however. He credited those who got him to this point with helping him achieve his own goals along the way.

“There's been a number of people throughout my career from being a graduate student to being a postdoc, being here at UMC that have really supported me and have allowed me to grow within my career and sort of help nurture me as a scientist,” he said. “A large percentage of this award also goes to them, although my name is on it.”