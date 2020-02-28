CARLTON, Minn. -- Since arriving in Chengdu, China, in January to teach English, Joe Hallgren of Carlton has only taught five of more than 80 lessons in person.

He arrived in China just before COVID-19 broke out, or at least before it broke out in the news, and like many others, has since had to transition to teaching lessons online.

"I am not at all disappointed," Hallgren said of having had to spend the bulk of his time secluded and indoors while in a new country, adding that he went to China to teach and it's what he's still doing.

"Sure, some hours can be a bit dull sitting inside, but I am also witnessing how a government, people and companies react to a countrywide crisis," Hallgren said. "I'm not saying I'm happy there is a plague, it would be much better if there wasn't for all people's sake."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,800 people worldwide have died and all but a couple hundred of those deaths have been in China, according to the National Health Commission. More than 83,000 people have been infected worldwide.

During the second week of February, Hallgren said Sichuan — the province Chengdu sits in — issued a four-day restriction period during which one person in each household was only allowed to leave once to get living supplies.

The restriction has since been lifted, but people from outside the compound Hallgren lives in are still not allowed to enter and many places still aren't open for work. Hallgren said he has noticed the beginning of a resurgence in activity outside.

"The streets are beginning to look less like a ghost town. Shops are beginning to open up again," Hallgren said. "But this is quite recent."

While sticking to his neighborhood and avoiding crowded areas, Hallgren said he doesn't feel at risk of contamination. At almost every store, clerks and mall cops check the body temperatures of customers, Hallgren said. Compound guards do the same whenever he and others return to their compound after being out.

"Today I was out for a couple seconds before realizing I forgot my wallet," Hallgren said on Thursday. "(The) guard still scanned my temperature even though he just saw me exit."

Currently, Hallgren's plan is to remain in China for a year, which he doesn't foresee changing. Though a planned visit from his mother in April is unlikely due to the outbreak, he's hopeful for others to able to visit him in China later in the year.