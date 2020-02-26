MADISON, Minn. -- A threatening message found after school Wednesday prompted officials to decide to close Lac qui Parle Valley Schools on Thursday and Friday, according to a news release.

Because of when the message was found, the school district decided to cancel classes as a precautionary measure. Schools are scheduled to open on time Monday. The release was issued jointly by Lac qui Parle Valley Superintendent Greg Schmidt and Lac qui Parle County Sheriff Allen Anderson. The Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

“Lac qui Parle Valley Schools takes the safety of our students and staff very seriously and is actively working with law enforcement,” the release said.

The school district is enhancing its security for the protection of students and staff, according to the release. Changes will take place immediately. The school district has a high school, middle school and two elementary schools.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Lac qui Parle Sheriff’s Department at 320-598-3720.



