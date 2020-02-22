Lawdermilt comes to the role from the University of North Dakota, where she served as director of applications and integration support. In that role, she led and coordinated information technology support efforts for 14,000 students and 3,000 employees, according to a press release.

In that capacity, those efforts included server and systems administration, web development and telecommunications, project management and application development. Additionally, Lawdermilt worked as director of administration services technology, director of technology for finance and operations.

She also supported information technology needs for student affairs, public affairs, the president's office and on-campus resident students. Before UND, Lawdermilt served roles with the city of Grand Forks, including as a system support clerk, information technology specialist and senior program analyst.

Lawdermilt served seven years in the U.S. Marine Corps. and earned an associate of applied science degree in programming from Minnesota State Community and Technical College. She also earned a bachelor of science degree in management and computer information systems, and a master's degree in business administration from Park University in Parkville, Mo.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to join Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College," Lawdermilt said in a release. "After my service in the Marine Corps ended, I started my pursuit of higher education in the Minnesota State colleges and universities system. So, coming to BSU and NTC feels like I'm coming full circle. The campus community was very welcoming during my campus tours and I look forward to working with students, faculty and staff."

Lawdermilt is scheduled to start in the position on March 16 and expects to complete a doctorate in higher education from UND this year.