Area students named to dean's list at NTC

BEMIDJI -- The following students from around the area were recently named to the dean's list at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji for earning a GPA of 3.5 while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Bemidji: Natalie Becht, Kelly Cochran, Kathleen Cronemiller, Ryan Deering, Cole Detwiler, Hannah Eichstadt, Alexander Froelich, Rachel Harris, Lydia Johnson, Samuel Lalone, Travis Larson, Brandon Loch, Kristina Lom, Michelle Mahowald, Joshua Mandrell, Alexander Mattson, Stacy Ness, Thomas Persons, Joshua Potter, Lorrie Prickett, Brittney Rohloff, Joel Saice, Jessica Schussman, Lashai Smith, Marsha Sorenson, Japheth Stauffer, Laura Straw, Brandon Strelow, Roy Strelow, Scott Sundvall, Rebecca Thompson, Jamie Williams and Na Zhao.

Blackduck: Tyler Fish and Danielle Theisen.

Hines: Kristina Napieralski.

Lake George: Tara Skarp.

Laporte: Elliott Davis, Marissa Olson, Gabriel Peters, Logan Vikre and Aysa Westrum.

Ponemah: Melissa Perkins.

Solway: Carrie Cloose and Richard Rossbach.

Tenstrike: Malorie Grauman.

Bemidji students named to honor roll at MSU Mankato

MANKATO -- The following students from Bemidji were recently named to the honor roll at Minnesota State University in Mankato. Jenna Thompson was named to the high honor list for earning a GPA of 4.0, and Brent Ekstrom and Samuel Hodgson was named to the honor list for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99, while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at UMN-Twin Cities

ST. PAUL -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities for earning a GPA of at least 3.66 while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Bemidji: Jonah Muller.

Blackduck: Kialee Brands and Sydnee Stroeing.

Laporte: Erin Caneen-Cox.

Redlake: Christopher Smith.

Tenstrike: Tobey Haluptzok.