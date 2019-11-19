The University of St. Thomas will join a growing number of colleges that do not require prospective students to submit an ACT or SAT score.

President Julie Sullivan announced the change during her state of the university address Thursday.

“We are acknowledging overwhelming evidence showing standardized test scores do not tell the full story of a student’s potential,” she said. “As such, we believe they should not stand between a student’s ability to attain that future.”

More than 1,000 U.S. colleges are test-optional, according to the National Center for Fair & Open Testing, which says the number is growing.

Al Cotrone, vice president for enrollment at the St. Paul private school, said the trend caused St. Thomas officials to take a close look at the research. They concluded their admissions process likely misses quality students who, for whatever reason, didn’t do well on a college admissions exam.

“For a lot of students, that standardized test, whether it’s the ACT or SAT, is not necessarily the best reflection of how they’ll perform in the classroom or after college,” he said.

A 2018 study of 28 colleges that made the change found the number of applications increased after going test-optional, especially from underrepresented groups such as African Americans and Latinos. And those who were accepted and enrolled without submitting a test score were at least as likely as their peers to graduate on time.

St. Thomas says it’s concerned about “inherent bias” in college admissions tests and that scores are a better predictor of family income than success in college.

Just 20% of enrolled Tommies are students of color — a number that figures to increase as a result of the test-optional move.

“If that happens, that’d be great … but I wouldn’t say that was a primary motivator,” Cotrone said.

The nonprofit ACT, Inc., has responded to criticism over the fairness of its test by offering free test preparation to anyone who wants it.

Just over half of U.S. high school graduates last year had taken the ACT, down sharply from three years prior.