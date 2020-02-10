ROCHESTER, Minn — Students applying to Rochester's Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine say they were accidentally sent acceptance letters Thursday morning.

Students in the "2019-2020 Mayo Clinic (Alix) Minnesota" forum on the Student Doctor Network started posting this morning that Mayo Clinic had sent an email saying they were accepted into the medical school. They had all been interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted or not.

However, more than three hours later, Mayo Clinic sent students another email saying the earlier message was a mistake.

"Due to a technical error the appointment letter was sent to you in error, and Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine hereby withdraws the offer to appoint you to the medical school," it stated. "We regret that this occurred. The school is still in the process of making appointments through early next week."

The forum soon filled up with confusion as students tried to determine if they were accepted or not. Some posted that they had rejected offers from other schools or withdrew from "wait lists" for schools. They also told family and friends that they had been accepted to the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

It's unclear how many of these "acceptance" emails were sent out by accident.

The Post Bulletin reached out to Mayo Clinic about this situation at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A "communications specialist" responded that Mayo Clinic is "looking into this."

Many people on the student forum were upset and felt Mayo Clinic was not very contrite about the mistake.

"In my head, I thought there would be way more apologizing," wrote one poster. Another wrote, "Looking at their 'apology' email it's obvious that the plan is to sweep this under the rug."