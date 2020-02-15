Molitor named to dean's list at UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON -- David Molitor of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for earning a GPA of at least 3.66 while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Weidenborner named to UMN Crookston chancellor's list

CROOKSTON -- Whitney Weidenborner of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for earning a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Area students graduate from NDSU

FARGO, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Bemidji: Caitlyn Fleahman, Timothy Hendrickson, *Kyle Labernik, *Melissa Perkins and *Willow Werlein.

Clearbrook: Alexander Knutson and Taylor Volker.

Laporte: James Hendricks and Heather Vikre.

Malkowski named to president's list at DMACC

DES MOINES, IOWA -- Michelle Malkowski of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at Des Moines Area Community College for earning a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least six credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Davis named to GSU dean's list

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Andrea Davis of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga. for earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least nine credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Local students named to dean's list at Bethel University

ST. PAUL -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the fall 2019 semester:

Bemidji: Brooke Hildenbrand, Noah Leinen, Mackenzey Thunem.

Puposky: Jacob Grund.