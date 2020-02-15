Molitor named to dean's list at UMN Crookston
CROOKSTON -- David Molitor of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for earning a GPA of at least 3.66 while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the fall 2019 semester.
Weidenborner named to UMN Crookston chancellor's list
CROOKSTON -- Whitney Weidenborner of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for earning a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in 12 or more credits during the fall 2019 semester.
Area students graduate from NDSU
FARGO, N.D. -- The following area students recently graduated from North Dakota State University in fall 2019. An asterisk indicates students who graduated with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Bemidji: Caitlyn Fleahman, Timothy Hendrickson, *Kyle Labernik, *Melissa Perkins and *Willow Werlein.
Clearbrook: Alexander Knutson and Taylor Volker.
Laporte: James Hendricks and Heather Vikre.
Malkowski named to president's list at DMACC
DES MOINES, IOWA -- Michelle Malkowski of Bemidji was recently named to the president's list at Des Moines Area Community College for earning a GPA of 4.0 while enrolled in at least six credits during the fall 2019 semester.
Davis named to GSU dean's list
ATLANTA, Ga. -- Andrea Davis of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Georgia State University in Atlanta, Ga. for earning a GPA of at least 3.5 while enrolled in at least nine credits during the fall 2019 semester.
Local students named to dean's list at Bethel University
ST. PAUL -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for earning a GPA of 3.6 or higher during the fall 2019 semester:
Bemidji: Brooke Hildenbrand, Noah Leinen, Mackenzey Thunem.
Puposky: Jacob Grund.