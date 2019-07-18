Area students named to dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College

BEMIDJI -- Area students were recently named to the dean's list at Oak Hills Christian College in Bemidji for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher, while enrolled in at least 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester. The following students were named to the list:

Bemidji: Vincent Winkelman, Karisa Kosinski, Magdalena Maixner, Dezmond Ramirez and Cedar McCray.

Laporte: Kristine Fleming.

Lake George: Claraline Opsal.

Bemidji students named to dean's list at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Anna Enquist and Elizabeth McRae of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University for earning a GPA of at least 3.5, while completing at least 12 credits during the the fall 2019 semester.

Local students graduate from College of St. Scholastica

DULUTH -- The following area students recently graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth: Chelsey Erickson of Shevlin graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing; Amber Smith of Bemidji graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in educational studies; and Nicolette Roy of Bemidji graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing. Fall 2019 commencement was held on campus on Dec. 14.

O'Hara named to dean's honor roll at WSU

WICHITA, Kan. -- Trey O'Hara of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's honor roll at Wichita State University for earning a GPA of at 3.5, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Area students graduate from UMN Crookston

CROOKSTON -- The following area students recently graduated from the University of Minnesota Crookston following the fall 2019 semester: Richard Cobble of Bemidji, Elliot Dickey of Leonard and Tori Koch of Puposky.