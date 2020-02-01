Orvik's favorite media to work with is acrylic paint. "For something to be considered art, it doesn't matter if anyone likes it, it only matters if you, the artist like's it," Orvik said in a release. What he enjoys the most about making art is being able to go somewhere while staying in the same spot.

Peters' favorite media to work with is acrylic or oil paint. "For something to be considered art, it just has to have been created by someone," Peters said in the release. What she enjoys the most about making art is when you are finished, and you can look back at what you accomplished, the release said.