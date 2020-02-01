Arguelles named to Presidential Scholars Program

Ardaschir Arguelles, a senior at Bemidji High School, was recently named to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities, a release said.

Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year's senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America's youth, the release said.

The program was established in 1964 by executive order of the president to recognize some of the nation's most distinguished graduating seniors for their accomplishments, the release said.

A panel of educators will review the submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group appointed by the President, will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the scholars in May, the release said.

All scholars are invited to Washington, D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program, featuring various events and culminating in the presentation of the Presidential Scholars Medallion during a White House sponsored ceremony, the release said.

Swanson-Garroto to tour Malaysia, Singapore with GSO

SAINT PETER, Minn. -- Carley Swanson-Garro of Laporte will perform as part of the Gustavus Adolphus College Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Ensemble on a two-week tour of Malaysia and Singapore to conclude on Feb. 7.

The ensembles will perform at high-profile venues such as the Shaw Foundation Stage at the Singapore Botanic Gardens and the Dewan Sri Pinang Hall in Penang, Malaysia, a release said. The student musicians will also participate in exchanges with local musicians. The ensembles have a history of touring and performing together, both domestically and internationally. Previously, the groups have traveled to the British Isles, the People's Republic of China, South Africa, and Greece and Macedonia, the release said.

Located in Saint Peter, Minn., Gustavus Adolphus College is a private, coeducational, liberal arts college affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Local students named to dean's list at St. Cloud University

ST. CLOUD -- The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2019 semester.

Bemidji: Britney Bennett, Sarah Bunich, Kenneth Gudmundson, Katya Kivi, Jacie Lalli.

Solway: Emily Kivi.

Local students named to dean's list at ICC

GRAND RAPIDS -- Local students were recently named to the dean's list at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids for the fall 2019 semester. Alex Blooflat of Bemidji and Caroline Cheney of Blackduck were named with high honors for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99. Savannah Bakke of Bemidji and Haley Murray of Blackduck were named with honors for earning a GPA of 3.25 to 3.49.

Area students named to NDSU dean’s list

FARGO, N.D. -- Area students were recently named the dean’s list at North Dakota State University in Fargo, N.D. for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher, while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Bagley: Jessica Benson, animal science.

Bemidji: Isaac Berg, civil engineering; Bryant Briard, civil engineering; Ryan Dingman, mechanical engineering; Rose Dobie; radiologic sciences; Zoey Erickson, interior design; Erik Fitzgerald, civil engineering; Kori George, civil engineering; Timothy Hendrickson, computer engineering; Tessa Large, psychology; Ellah Olson, biological sciences; James Palmer, computer science; Lauren Rickers, exercise science; Cody Rieger, sport management; Tyler Rieger, electrical engineering; McKenna Shanfeld, biological sciences; Kenna Solberg, veterinary technology; Carly Vraa, nursing; and Willow Werlein, marketing.

Blackduck: Ashlynne Nattrass, nursing.

Clearbrook: Alexander Knutson, electrical engineering; and Taylor Volker, criminal justice.

Fosston: Katlyn Balstad, management communication; and Sydney Balstad, management information systems.

Laporte: Gabrielle Takkunen, nursing; Heather Vikre, journalism; and Lacey Yepma, computer science.

Shevlin: Shannon McBride, animal science.

Tenstrike: BryAnna Haluptzok, equine science.

McCollum named to Hamline University dean's list

SAINT PAUL -- Sarah McCollum of Bemidji was recently named to Hamline University School of Business dean's list for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher and maintaining 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester. McCollum is a member of the class of 2022.