Knudson named to dean's list at VCSU

VALLEY CITY, N.D. -- William Knudson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at Valley City State University in Valley City, N.D. for achieving a GPA of at least 3.5, while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Bemidji students named to honors list at St. Scholastica

DULUTH -- Jordan Mills and Allison Palmer of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's list at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth for achieving a GPA of 3.75 or higher during the fall 2019 semester.

UND names area students to dean's list, president's roll of honor

GRAND FORKS N.D. -- Area students were recently named to the dean's list and the president's roll of honor at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. The following students were named to the dean’s list, which comprises students whose GPA's are in the top 15% of the University's enrollment:

Bagley: Bailey Engesether and Mckinzie Halverson.

Bemidji: Devin Bissell, Grant Kapaun, Adam Laakso, Isaak Rickert, Mya Shorter, Laura Thompson and Lauren Voeltz.

Fosston: Kayla Juve.

Gonvick: Elizabeth Bodensteiner.

Lengby: Joshua Bodensteiner.

Leonard: Siri Bardwell.

The following students were named to the president's roll of honor for achieving a GPA of 3.8 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester:

Bemidji: Devin Bissell, Noah Holter and Adam Laakso.

Gonvick: Elizabeth Bodensteiner.

Area students named to dean's list at MSCTC

FERGUS FALLS -- Mario Reyes of Cass Lake and Sara Parthun of Solway were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls for earning a GPA of 3.50 to 3.99, while completing a minimum of at least six credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Sandberg named to Dakota State honors list

MADISON, S.D. -- Mitchell Sandberg of Bemidji was recently named to the president’s academic honors list for the fall 2019 semester at Dakota State University in Madison, S.D. for achieving a GPA of 3.5 to 4.0 while completing at least 12 semester credits.