Schussman named to dean's list at UW-Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis. -- Annah Schussman of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for attaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester.

Joy Hanson receives honors at Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio -- Joy Hanson of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's honor list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio for maintaining a GPA of 3.75, while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester.

Area students named to dean's list at UMD

DULUTH -- The following area students were recently name to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Duluth for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester:

Becida: Cara Mart.

Bemidji: Mattea Carlson, Kelly Christopher, Adam Hogquist, Jens Huseby, Olivia Jones, Jessie Matthews, Dustin Millard, Hannah Mueller, Mariah Sandberg, Rebecca Sanford, Aaron Sawa, Quinn Schollett, Jackson Sturk, Tara Tesch, Haakan Thorsgard, Cole Wright and Amy Yang.

Blackduck: Sierra Stroeing.

Cass Lake: Julianna Fernandez and Patricia Frazer.

Hines: Kourtney Dobmeier.

Solway: Kara Bowman.

Rockensock named to dean's list at UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Leighton Rockensock of Bemidji was recently named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for attaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the fall 2019 semester.

Bemidji students named to Baylor University honor roll

WACO, Texas -- Sarah and Sadie Hamrin of Bemidji were recently named to the dean's academic honor roll at Baylor University for maintaining a GPA of 3.7 or higher, while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester credits for the 2019 fall semester.

Local students named to MSU dean's list

MOORHEAD -- The following area students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for maintaining a GPA of 3.25 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 credits during the fall 2019 semester:

Bagley: Shayley Espeseth.

Bemidji: Ryan Bieberdorf, Sierra Branson, Joshua Cervenka, Madisen Erpelding, Alexis Konecne, Sydney Kurtzweg, Honor LaCroix, Madisson Larson, Morgan Lechuga, Anna McLean, Rachel Qualley, Olivia Sewall, Nathan Snell, Luke Staples, Adnew Stueven, Elizabeth Thompson, Alexander Vollen and Brody Wilander.

Clearbrook: Katherine Knutson.

Pinewood: Kali Benson.

Shevlin: Payton Hinrichs.