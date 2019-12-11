ST. PAUL — Setting aside worries over cost and the potential criminalization of misbehavior, the St. Paul School Board on Tuesday, Dec. 17, unanimously approved a one-year contract to keep police officers stationed in their schools.

The school district will cover 90 percent of the city’s costs — up to $775,000 — of posting seven school resource officers in high schools this school year.

School board member Steve Marchese complained the imbalanced cost share looks more like a vendor contract.

“We are not in a vendor relationship with our police department because they … are required to serve us,” he said.

Board president Zuki Ellis also objected to the contract’s cost and said she’s troubled by the thought that her son’s interactions with a school resource officer could result in criminal charges.

“I’m sitting with this and I’m struggling with it still,” she said.

Still, Ellis and the two other board members who opposed last year’s contract — Jeanelle Foster and Marny Xiong — voted for it this time.

Xiong said she still believes police officers “do not have a role in education.

“It’s unfortunate in our society we’ve come to a point where we must do this to maintain the safety and security of our school,” she said.

The board, however, was encouraged by where the district’s security efforts are headed. Contract security guards soon will be phased out during school hours in favor of district employees trained in racial equity and nonviolent intervention.

Since a board-appointed group of high schoolers won reforms to the district’s police program in 2016, student arrests are way down, and the board has heard few objections to the presence of officers in the schools. District administrators, principals and students consistently say they support the program.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, local black leaders urged approval of the police contract.

Tyrone Terrill of the African-American Leadership Council said nearly all the city’s homicides this year involved black victims and killers, many of them teenagers. He said the district needs police in schools where they can build relationships with students to stop problems and sniff out guns.

“Don’t make our students and staff part of a political game,” he said.