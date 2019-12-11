Veo graduates from Western College of Auctioneering

BILLINGS, MONT. -- Logan Veo recently graduated from the Western College of Auctioneering in Billings, Mont.

Veo wore his grandfather's hat during the ceremony. His grandfather, Eddie R. Jokela, founded Jokela Auctions in 1949. Veo will now be a third generation auctioneer in the company.

Treuer presents at the FIU McNair Research Conference

BEMIDJI -- Madeline Treuer of Bemidji and student at BSU is one of nine students who recently presented at the Florida International University McNair Research Conference in Miami, Florida.

Treuer is a senior majoring in Indigineous Studies and presented on "Creating Monolingual Publications in the Ojibwe Language for K-12 Curriculum Building." Accompanied by Kristina Cirks, TRIO and McNair associate director, Bemidji State students prepared oral and poster presentations for the conference, a release said.

The annual FIU McNair Scholars Research Conference offers a dynamic, interdisciplinary forum in which undergraduate students come together to share their research, network and participate in professional development experiences, the release said. This year's conference had over 200 registered participants from 50 different institutions of higher learning.

BSU students inducted into the NSLS

BEMIDJI -- Local students at BSU were recently inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success.

The society provides a step-by-step program for members to build leadership skills through participation in events on campus or online. After completing the program, members receive a leadership certificate and are able to list their affiliation on applications and resumes, a release said.

Membership of the National Society of Leadership and Success provides students access to an array of benefits, including scholarships, exclusive events, employer recruitment, and discounts on textbooks, computers, insurance and more.

The following local students were inducted:

Bemidji: Mackenzie Condon, sophomore, social work; Natalie Gille, senior, sociology and elementary education; Andrew Halbritter, senior, social studies education; Justice Hunter, senior, criminal justice; Casey Johnson, sophomore, psychology and biology; Conner Vleck, sophomore, criminal justice; and Mary Wolkerstorfer, sophomore, biology.

Cass Lake: Victoria Murphy, senior, marketing communication.

Puposky: Daniel Benson, sophomore, social studies education.

Red Lake: Alysha Beaulieu, sophomore, engineering technology and sport management.

Area BSU students to participate in student teaching program

BEMIDJI -- Several area BSU students are among the 40 students participating in BSU's student teaching program during the spring 2020 semester.

The student teaching program at Bemidji State provides education majors an opportunity to earn the valuable classroom experience they need to be a successful educator. The program is designed to place students in a public school classroom under the supervision of an experienced mentor teacher, a release said.

The following students will be participating:

Bemidji: Melissa Dockter, a graduate student in Special Education, will teach special education under Stephanie Amberg; Emma Grund, a senior in elementary education will teach fourth grade elementary education under Sherry Lindberg; Kyla Langerak, a senior in elementary education, will teach third grade elementary education under Stacy Swedberg.

Blackduck: MollieAnn Exner, a senior in elementary education, will teach third grade elementary education with Angela Bonik.

Local students to graduate from MSU-Mankato

MANKATO -- The following area students will graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato during the commencement ceremony to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Bemidji: Channing Boe will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in construction management; Thomas Hokanson will graduate with a Master of Science degree in ethnic and multi-cultural studies; Patrick Leeport will graduate with a Master of Science degree in education technology; Adam Loisel will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in alcohol and drug studies; and Carrie Yavarow will graduate with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the Master of Science in Nursing program.

Cass Lake: Nicholas Erickson will graduate with a Bachelor of Science, Engineering degree in integrated engineering.

Laporte: Thomas Marx will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation, parks and leisure services.