BEMIDJI -- A number of Bemidji High School students are getting an early start as they make their way toward a technical degree.

More than 20 high school students received certificates for credit Friday as they completed a course at Northwest Technical College for introduction to plumbing and HVAC systems. The students were the first to complete the course as part of the high school’s construction trades program, which is one of the school’s career academies.

During the brief ceremony, Darrin Strosahl, vice president for academic affairs at NTC, talked about the “rule of 10.” Essentially, that means that for every job that requires an advanced degree, there are two that require a bachelor’s degree and as many as seven that required a technical education.

“If you want to make sure your education aligns with employment, a technical education is a great route,” Strosahl said.

Strosahl emphasized that point by describing the college’s commercial refrigeration program. He said business and industry professionals had approached him to ask why there weren't more graduates going into the industry to fill the needed jobs.

The high school’s Career Academies allows students to learn from professionals in various industries, as well as take college level credit. The high school has 18 different academies.

Brian Stefanich, director of the Career Academies, said the discussions regarding the possibility for the class started about four years ago.

“There are opportunities to explore careers while in high school, and this is a great opportunity, because today, you’re earning your first college credit in Intro to Plumbing and HVAC,” Stefanich told the group of students.