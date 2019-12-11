BEMIDJI -- Ann Marie Ward has traded one position for another, but in doing so, is remaining committed to the same cause.

After spending more than a decade with the University of Minnesota Extension’s 4-H program in Beltrami County as a youth development coordinator, Ward is now working with another educational program centered on agriculture. Since mid-November, Ward has been the executive director of the Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation.

“Agriculture is everywhere. It’s in the products that make up your clothes, buildings, and we all eat,” Ward said. “As the executive director of the foundation, my role is to seek donors and continue to keep them informed about our progress on what we’re doing.”

Agriculture in the Classroom is a national program, but is implemented at the state level. In Minnesota, the program provides free curriculum, educational resources, grants, outreach opportunities and professional development opportunities to train teachers.

“It’s a ‘train the trainers’ model,” Ward said. “It’s effective because our staff can train a teacher, then that educator can go on to teach 100 or more children.”

In 2018, the program impacted more than 125,000 students across the state by training hundreds of teachers. Ward said communication works both ways, with the program reaching out to educational institutions and school districts referring teachers back to the program.

The program is especially important in a state like Minnesota where the agriculture products can vary, Ward said.

“The diversity of agriculture in this state is exceptional and sharing the data is valuable,” Ward said. “It’s important because it’s what we’re known for. What we see here even, on the roads with logging trucks. The timber industry is agriculture, and a lot of people don’t think of it that way.”

While it is a program for all of Minnesota, Ward didn’t have to relocate to the state’s capital. Instead, Ward is staying in Bemidji, where she’s worked for many years. Before her time with the 4-H, Ward was an education consultant for Lakeland PBS and also earned her degree from BSU.