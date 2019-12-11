MOORHEAD -- The following area students will graduate from Minnesota State University, Moorhead during the commencement program on Thursday, Dec. 19 in the university’s Nemzek Fieldhouse.

Bemidji: Timothy Anderson will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Catheryne Domeier will graduate with a Master of Business Administration degree in Business Administration and Healthcare, Madisen Erpelding will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech/Language/Hearing Science, Nikki Nebosis will graduate with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership, Darin Schultz will graduate with a Master of Science degree in Educational Leadership, and Brody Wilander will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.

Pinewood: Kali Benson will graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Art degree in Studio Art.