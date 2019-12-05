MANKATO -- The following area students will graduate from Minnesota State University, Mankato during the commencement ceremony to be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 in Taylor Center's Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.

Undergraduate students graduating summa cum laude means they have a 3.8 GPA and higher.

Bemidji: Delaney Rietveld will graduate with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in theatre arts, summa cum laude; Megan Serratore will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, summa cum laude; Carrie Yavarow will graduate with a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree in nursing practice from MSN.

Laporte: Thomas Marx will graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation, parks and leisure services.