BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State has once again been listed among the top 413 environmentally responsible colleges in the country by The Princeton Review. Bemidji State has been previously recognized in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2018.

The Princeton Review’s 10th annual Guide to 413 Green Colleges features institutions with commitments to sustainability based on their academic offerings, career preparation, campus policies, initiatives and activities, a release said.

Colleges were chosen based on their “Green Rating” scores from survey data that The Princeton Review tallied in the summer of 2019 from 689 different institutions. The survey asked colleges to address their school’s sustainability-related policies, practices and programs. Colleges that scored a Green Rating of 80 or higher were included in the Guide to Green Colleges for 2019, the release said.

The Princeton Review’s Green College rating measures:

Whether students have a campus quality of life that is both healthy and sustainable.

How well a school is preparing students for employment in the clean-energy economy of the 21st century as well as for citizenship in a world now defined by environmental concerns and opportunities.

How environmentally responsible a school’s policies are.

“Our identity as an institution rooted in environmental stewardship requires us to proactively decrease our impact upon the natural world that ultimately sustains us,” Bemidji State’s Sustainability Project Manager Jordan Lutz said, in the release.

Sustainability awards and initiatives at BSU include: