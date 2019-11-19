LAPORTE -- Laporte voters chose not to support an operating referendum that asked property owners to provide additional funding for the area's small school district.

The ballot from Nov. 5 included two possibilities. In the first option, voters could approve a referendum that would have provided $400 more per pupil. The second would have provided $500 more per pupil. At the higher amount, the referendum would have provided about $175,000 a year in additional revenue for the school district.

“Our tax base is so small that when we go out for a referendum, it affects our taxpayers at a much higher percentage than it would in any of the surrounding areas,” Laporte School Superintendent Kim Goodwin said.

Goodwin said the funding would have gone to help support programs and needs that are already in place.

The results were not especially close for either option, however. The $400 option failed, with roughly 64 percent of the voters opposed to the initiative. The $500 option failed, with nearly 66 percent of the voters opposed to the initiative.

While the percentages may speak for themselves, there were not many people who voted at all. For the first question, there were 303 votes cast. For the second question, there were 302 votes cast. There are 324 students in Laporte’s K-12 classes. It also has a program for three- and four-year-olds with approximately 40 students.

Goodwin said she is open to the idea of trying again to pass some sort of referendum.

“There’s always next year,” Goodwin said. “A lot of schools fail on their first attempt or their first several attempts with an operating referendum… I think it’s a learning process.”

Laporte School Board Chairman John Seegmiller reiterated Goodwin’s comments that the school district has a small tax base. He said he wouldn’t be opposed to putting another referendum before the voters, but he also understands why the recent one failed to pass.

There might be other options. Seegmiller said they could look at bonding options instead. A bond would allow them to spread the cost among seasonal property owners, which is something they could not do with a referendum, he said.

Although there are restrictions on what a bond can pay for, Seegmiller said it could free up funding sources from the general fund that are paying for other costs. For example, he said they can use bonding for technology purposes.

"I don't think we're going to do anything right away," Seegmiller said. "I think we need to have a conversation with our community and our taxpayers to see what they want to do."