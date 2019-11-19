Minnesota State, an umbrella organization that oversees 30 colleges and seven state universities, is holding its Board of Trustees meeting at BSU on Tuesday and Wednesday. Before they rolled up their sleeves to get down to business Tuesday, though, they had a look at what exactly makes BSU tick as a campus in the northwoods.

BSU President Faith Hensrud gave a presentation in the American Indian Resource Center to the board members from Minnesota State, highlighting the university’s goals and initiatives.

“We cannot rest on what has been accomplished in the past,” Hensrud said. “We must position the institution for even greater success in the future.”

She spoke of the university’s goal to become a destination for Native American students. She spoke of the various partners the university has teamed with, and she spoke about the university’s recent centennial celebration, among other highlights.

Hensrud also explained how the university recently received its preliminary report from the Higher Learning Commission’s visit to the campus last month. She said they met all the criteria without any conditions, sanctions, or interim monitoring.

“In my 24 years of higher education, it’s the best report that I’ve ever seen. So, it’s a reason to celebrate,” Hensrud said. “That doesn’t mean there’s not work to do yet.”

In addition to Hensrud’s own presentation, there were 19 booths from various departments, programs, and organizations throughout the campus. Andy Bartlett, director of communications and marketing for BSU, said there were more applications for different groups to be included than there was space to host them.

Doug Anderson, director of communication and media for Minnesota State, said it is the first time the Board of Trustees has held a meeting at BSU. Coming from around the state, the Board of Trustees is comprised of roughly 15 members.

The Board of Trustees has various committee meetings, but the main meeting will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday in the Crying Wolf Room. Meetings open to the public can be streamed at www.minnstate.edu.

“This is a really unique opportunity for the university and for our faculty, staff and students to showcase to the board of trustees the excellent work that’s being done here,” Bartlett said.