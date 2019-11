Kaitlynn Youngblood, left, and Molly Defatte, incoming Bemidji Career Academies students, hand out Northwest Technical College-themed donuts to other career academies students on Wednesday at Bemidji High School.

Raphael’s Bakery made the donuts, with Knife River sponsoring 50 dozen, to kick-off NTC’s Day of Giving campaign, which is set for Wednesday, Nov. 13. Their goal is to raise $50,000 in 24 hours.